Viernes 20 de Septiembre: Lloviznas aisladas, temperaturas en los 95s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
More News
News Video
-
Nurse at Hidalgo County detention center accused of stealing medication from inmates
-
Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville temporarily closed due to Mexican presidential visit
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office rules Weslaco drowning as accidental
-
Former Point Isabel ISD substitute teacher arrested on charges of indecency with...
-
Medical Breakthroughs: New treatment to help treat melanoma