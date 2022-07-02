Vietnamese community rallies against US deportations

By REBECCA SANTANA

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Members of the Vietnamese community are protesting what they say are efforts by the Trump administration to deport certain Vietnamese immigrants.

Advocates say the administration is trying to deport Vietnamese immigrants who came to the U.S. before 1995 and have been given a final order of removal by an immigration judge - generally because they committed a crime.

But the groups argue that they are protected from deportation by a 2008 agreement between the U.S. and Vietnam.

The Trump administration argues that the agreement does allow them to be deported, the affected immigrants have been ordered to leave by a judge and Vietnam should take them.

Brendan Raedy, a spokesman for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, says Vietnam is one of nine countries the U.S. considers uncooperative in accepting the return of their nationals ordered removed.

