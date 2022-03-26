Vipers Claim Playoff Opener
HIDALGO - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers rallied to force overtime, then took game one of the playoff opening series from Los Angeles at State Farm Arena on Thursday night. The Vipers will now have two opportunities on the road to win one game and claim the best-of-three series. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.
