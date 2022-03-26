x

Vipers Claim Playoff Opener

4 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, April 06 2017 Apr 6, 2017 April 06, 2017 10:48 PM April 06, 2017 in Sports

HIDALGO - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers rallied to force overtime, then took game one of the playoff opening series from Los Angeles at State Farm Arena on Thursday night.  The Vipers will now have two opportunities on the road to win one game and claim the best-of-three series.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.

