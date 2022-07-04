Vipers Head Coach Abdelfattah Joins Rockets Coaching Staff

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets and Head Coach Stephen Silas have finalized the coaching staff for the 2022-23 NBA season and the roster of coaches includes Rio Grande Valley Vipers Head Coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah. The Rockets have also hired former Grizzlies Head Coach Lionel Hollins and current Wizards assistant Mike Batiste.

Abdelfattah has been a part of the Rockets organization since 2017 when he joined the Vipers as a basketball operations assistant working under Matt Brase. Abdelfattah was the Vipers lead assistant under Joseph Blair, and was promoted to head coach when Blair took an assistant coaching position with the Philadelphia 76ers after the Vipers title win in 2019.

Abdelfattah served as the Vipers head coach for three seasons and had a 49-43 record with the team (which included the COVID shortened 2021 season)

Abdelfattah won the Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year honor in 2022 after leading the Vipers to the best record in the Western Conference and the organization's fourth league title.

