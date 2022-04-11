Vipers win Western Conference, face Delaware Blue Coats in finals

EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers punched their ticket to the G-League finals. They face the Delaware Blue Coats who beat Raptors 905 in the Eastern Conference finals today.

Here's the finals schedule:

Game 1: Delaware Blue Coats at RGV Vipers - 8 pm

Tuesday 4/12

Game 2: RGV Vipers at Delaware Blue Coats - 7 pm

Thursday 4/14

Game 3*:Delaware Blue Coats at RGV Vipers - 7 pm

Sunday 4/17

* - If necessary