Virtual holiday parties helping stop the spread of COVID-19

By: Marisol Villarreal

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the way people celebrate holidays and festivities to change, in order to stay safe. 

Better Business Bureau President for the South Texas Region, Dolores Salinas, said it's important to plan events properly. 

"If you can do it on zoom or a platform that everyone..." Salinas said. "Whether it be a family member, a family-friend or co-workers... that's the best way to do it.'

She explains that in order to avoid unintentionally spreading the virus, people need to get creative and go virtual. 

