Virtual therapy poses challenges for children with special needs

3 hours 52 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 April 02, 2020 7:07 AM April 02, 2020 in News - Local
By: Yuridia Gonzalez

MCALLEN - Hundreds of children with special needs are unable to visit their therapist amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Both therapists and parents are adapting to changes in the way children with special needs get treatment.

About 40% of hands on therapy have shifted to virtual therapy at the Kids Korner clinic.

Centers like Kids Korner will continue to monitor the virus for any adjustments reminding the community shelter in place is key

