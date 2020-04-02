Virtual therapy poses challenges for children with special needs

MCALLEN - Hundreds of children with special needs are unable to visit their therapist amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Both therapists and parents are adapting to changes in the way children with special needs get treatment.

About 40% of hands on therapy have shifted to virtual therapy at the Kids Korner clinic.

Centers like Kids Korner will continue to monitor the virus for any adjustments reminding the community shelter in place is key