Virus-caused unemployment in tennis could lead some to quit

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

Some professional tennis players and coaches are having a hard time financially right now because of the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike their counterparts in team sports, they do not have regular salaries. Most tennis players need there to be tournaments so they can earn prize money. But the men's and women's tours have been suspended since early March and are going to be shuttered at least until mid-July. One player ranked in the top 200 told The Associated Press about the problems he is having while trying to apply for unemployment benefits at home in Texas.

