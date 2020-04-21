Virus delays launch of Chip and Joanna Gaines' new network

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network will be blooming late because of the coronavirus crisis. The network’s planned October launch is being pushed back because of production delays related to the COVID-19 disease. A new debut date wasn’t immediately announced. The pandemic has brought most TV and film production to a standstill. Discovery Inc.’s DIY Network will be rebranded as the Magnolia Network when the joint venture with the Gaines' company Magnolia launches. To tide viewers over, the DIY Network will air a special Sunday previewing some of Magnolia Network’s series. Among them: “Family Dinner” and the England-based remodeling series “Bespoke Kitchens.”

