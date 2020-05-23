Virus, economy, Trump and cash hamper GOP's bid for House

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republicans are trying to use the $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed through the House as a weapon in this November's elections. To attack moderate Democrats, they're highlighting pieces of the legislation like benefits it would provide to immigrants who came into the U.S. illegally. But the GOP faces an uphill climb in their drive to win 17 seats and control of the chamber. And they'll have to do that despite President Donald Trump's negative marks from voters for his handling of the pandemic and in the face of an economy in its worst shape since the Great Depression.

