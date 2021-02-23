x

Visita el Valle exrepresentante de Texas como muestra de apoyo

3 hours 7 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, February 23 2021 Feb 23, 2021 February 23, 2021 7:30 PM February 23, 2021 in Hechos Valle
By: Issmar Ventura

Varias ciudades del Valle aún continúan sin energía eléctrica y agua potable por lo que el político Beto O’rourke busca que comunidades rurales reciban apoyo.

Hechos Valle lo acompaño en su recorrido.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

