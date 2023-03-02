Visually impaired students compete in Braille contest

Alicia Rojas warmed up her fingers to put her Braille skills to the test.

The high school sophomore is visually impaired, and for several years she's competed in the South Texas Braille and Low Vision Challenge.

“Sometimes in the world around us, we have to adapt to the world and the world doesn't adapt to us,” Rojas said. “So it's nice that we have a little competition of our own."

The Region One Special Education Department hosts this annual competition for students who are blind or visually impaired. It's one of four student Braille competitions throughout the state, and the only one in the Valley.

“I don't come here to win first, I don't come here with that mindset,” Rojas said. “I come here [thinking] ‘I'm going to go have fun and meet other kids.’"

A total of 26 students faced different challenges based on their skill level in an effort to test their critical skills in becoming a well-rounded independent adult.

