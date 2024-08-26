Voluntary evacuation order lifted for Texas coastal city

PORT NECHES, Texas (AP) - Officials in the Texas coastal city of Port Neches have lifted a voluntary evacuation order that was issued overnight because of concerns over air quality following a pair of chemical plant explosions last week. The city issued the voluntary evacuation order Wednesday night after elevated levels of the chemical butadiene were detected. Emergency management officials said Thursday that butadiene levels had dropped to a safe level, so the order was lifted. The elevated chemical levels had been detected after last week's explosions at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches.

