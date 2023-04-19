Volunteers needed for Vietnam Veteran Memorial exhibit

A replica of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial is now standing in Edinburg.

Volunteers helped put it together at the Ebony Hills Golf Course and pierced together the 140 panels.

The traveling wall names more than 58,000 service members who died during the Vietnam War.

Among them is Edinburg native and Medal of Honor recipient Freddy Gonzalez.

Volunteers are still needed to help watch over the wall, which will be open to the public.

“The wall will be open 24 hours a day from now until 2 p.m. on Sunday so people can come day and night to come down and visit it,” Wall that Heals site Manager Tim Tates said.

A Thursday ceremony at the memorial wall will begin at 10 a.m. and include a wreath presentation, a 21-gun salute, taps, and the reading of the names of fallen heroes from Brooks, Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy counties.

Volunteers can sign up online.