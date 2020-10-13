x

Voter turnout hits record high in Cameron County

3 hours 55 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 October 13, 2020 7:47 PM October 13, 2020 in News - Local

Nearly 11,000 people voted Tuesday in Cameron County — a record for the first day of early voting.

"It should be noted that with 10,985 ballots cast, the highest in county history, this promises to be a very large turnout for early voting," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza wrote in an email to the Commissioners Court. "In November 2018, we had 6,975 voters on the first day. We had almost a 60% increase."

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days