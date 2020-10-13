Voter turnout hits record high in Cameron County

Nearly 11,000 people voted Tuesday in Cameron County — a record for the first day of early voting.

"It should be noted that with 10,985 ballots cast, the highest in county history, this promises to be a very large turnout for early voting," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza wrote in an email to the Commissioners Court. "In November 2018, we had 6,975 voters on the first day. We had almost a 60% increase."