Voters flock to the polls for the first day of early voting

3 hours 53 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 October 13, 2020 1:04 PM October 13, 2020 in News - Local
By: Allysa Cole and Rudy Mireles

Lines formed Tuesday at polling places in the Rio Grande Valley as voters waited to cast their ballots.

Channel 5 News reporters Allyssa Cole and Rudy Mireles headed to the polls to see what voters could expect.

