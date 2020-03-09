Wall Street circuit breakers trip as markets, crude, plunge
By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks and bond yields are tumbling as an oil war broke out in the middle of the viral outbreak that has beset markets. Saudi Arabia slashed oil prices after OPEC failed to get some allies to cooperate on production cuts. The price for a barrel of oil in the U.S. slid below $34, the largest single-day decline since the days following the Sept. 11 attacks. Since a ship was quarantined for two weeks in Japan, few sectors have been harder hit than the cruise industry. It got worse over the weekend. The U.S. State Department issued an advisory against travel on cruise ships, particularly for travelers with underlying health conditions. Separately, the CDC noted an “increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Former Elsa Parks and Recreation director charged with indecency with a child
-
Another continuance granted in Edinburg voter fraud case
-
Edinburg mayor, wife set for pre-trial hearing in voter fraud case
-
RGV Celebrates International Women's Day metatags: International Women's Day
-
Photographer's Perspective: Team Collaboration