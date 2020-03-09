Wall Street circuit breakers trip as markets, crude, plunge

By The Associated Press



NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks and bond yields are tumbling as an oil war broke out in the middle of the viral outbreak that has beset markets. Saudi Arabia slashed oil prices after OPEC failed to get some allies to cooperate on production cuts. The price for a barrel of oil in the U.S. slid below $34, the largest single-day decline since the days following the Sept. 11 attacks. Since a ship was quarantined for two weeks in Japan, few sectors have been harder hit than the cruise industry. It got worse over the weekend. The U.S. State Department issued an advisory against travel on cruise ships, particularly for travelers with underlying health conditions. Separately, the CDC noted an “increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment.”

