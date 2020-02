Wambach, Gulati elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) - Retired forward Abby Wambach and former U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati have been chosen for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The pair will be inducted Sept. 21 at the new hall building in Frisco, Texas.

The 38-year-old Wambach scored a U.S. record 184 goals in 256 international appearances from 2001-15 and was FIFA's Player of the Year in 2012. She played in four World Cups, helping the U.S. win in 2015, and earned Olympic gold medals in 2004 and 2012. She won the Bronze Boot and Silver Ball at the 2011 World Cup.

The 59-year-old Gulati was president of the USSF from 2006 until last year and was elected in the builder category. A member of the FIFA Council, he was a major figure in the return of the U.S. to the World Cup in 1990 following a 40-year absence, the local organizing committee that hosted the 1994 World Cup and the launch of Major League Soccer in 1996.

Wambach and Gulati were informed of their election Saturday and appeared together Sunday at the U.S. women's team's World Cup send-off match against Mexico.

"I was joking with family this morning that it means that I'm now officially a has-been," Wambach said.

