Wanted female fugitive assaults Cameron County Sheriff's deputy

A woman was arrested in Harlingen after assaulting a Cameron County Sheriff's deputy, and a second was arrested for interfering with the arrest.

The sheriff's office said deputies received a call regarding a disturbance at the 28000 block of FM 1479. Deputies made contact with a female involved in the disturbance, but she refused to identify herself.

Deputies were able to identify her as Alexandria Mia Perez, who had active warrants.

The sheriff's office said when deputies attempted to take Alexandria into custody, she evaded arrest by running inside the residence.

Deputies pursued and detained Alexandria, who then became combative and began kicking and biting a sheriff's deputy that resulted in several injuries, according to the sheriff's office. During the struggle, Alexandria's sister, Angelica Perez, interfered with the arrest.

Both women were taken into custody and transferred to Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.

Alexandria was charged with assault on a public servant, evading arrest, resisting arrest and failure to identify.

Angelica was charged with interference with public duties.

Both are pending arraignment.