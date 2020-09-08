Wanted man surrenders to Palmhurst Police Department
A man wanted by the Palmhurst Police Department surrendered to officers on Tuesday.
Jason Villarreal, 36, surrendered on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the Palmhurst Police Department.
Officers started searching for Villarreal on Sept. 3 after responding to a call about "an armed subject who was barricaded with family members."
Villarreal was charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony; assault, a Class A misdemeanor; and interfering with a 911 call, a Class A misdemeanor, according to the Facebook post.
