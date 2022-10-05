Warehouse Business Prepared for Emergencies Following Nearby Fire

HIDALGO – The warehouse that burned down Tuesday in Hidalgo didn't have any fire sprinklers.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS returned to Produce Road on Wednesday to speak to a similar business who says their building recently made changes to prepare for these kinds of emergencies.

We were told sprinklers were not required at the used clothing warehouse but they were recommended.

All that is left at the location is burnt ruins of someone’s dream; an investment of many years gone, stolen by a fire.

Rolando Martinez, President of America's Best Clothing, said, "I know we take a lot of time to build our businesses up. A tragedy like that will take your business down in a heartbeat."

He has a similar used clothing business.

"We take this material and we turn it into this material," he explained as he motioned from a pile of unfolded clothes to clothes packaged in bulks of plastic.

Just a few months ago, their landlord installed sprinklers. He says they also work to keep the evacuation routes clear and to have fire extinguishers in sight.

They also have conversations with employees to make them aware of all exits in case of an emergency. They say they're always willing to take advice from fire inspectors and encourage others to do the same.

"A lot of people will interpret it differently and not want to go through the expense,” Martinez said. “They may want to put a fire extinguisher here and one there and think that that's going to be enough in case of an emergency when in reality, most of the time it isn't."

Martinez says these expenses can help save lives and livelihoods in the long run.

An investigation into the cause of the warehouse fire continues.