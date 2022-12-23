Warming centers to remain open on Friday night

With another cold night for the Valley in the forecast, several shelters are expected to remain open Friday night.

Among the shelters expected to remain open are The Salvation Army in McAllen. A Salvation Army official said the shelter expanded its space to take in more families. They have bathrooms and food, along with free coats.

The Salvation Army McAllen Director Gabriel Elias said people should take the arctic cold seriously.

“We have some seniors and that live in homes that don't have insulation, and they need to come and be with us over here,” Elias said. “We can protect them because the low temperatures can kill them."

The Salvation Army’s shelter will stay open as long as temperatures stay below 50 degrees.

A list of available shelters is available here.