Washington and Houston look to break tie in Game 5 of the World Series

By The Associated Press



Houston Astros (107-55, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Gerrit Cole (20-5, 2.50 ERA in regular season) Washington: Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.93 ERA in regular season)

WORLD SERIES: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will host Houston in Game 5 of the World Series.

The Nationals are 50-31 in home games. Washington has a team batting average of .246 this postseason, Anthony Rendon has lead them with an average of .327, including seven extra base hits and nine RBIs.

The Astros are 47-34 in road games. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .388 this postseason, Jose Altuve leads them with a mark of .698, including 11 extra base hits and eight RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 34 home runs and is batting .282.

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 41 home runs and has 112 RBIs.

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Kurt Suzuki: (arm).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

