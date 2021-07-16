Waste site relocation raises concerns for Peñitas residents

Residents in Peñitas voiced their concern over the relocation of a Hidalgo County waste site within city limits during a specially called city council meeting Thursday.

Hidalgo County Commissioners approved the relocation of the Southside waste site to 5 Mile Road and Tom Gill Road, but before the county breaks ground, the city council must approve it.

During Thursday’s meeting, Director and Division Manager for the Precinct 3 Collection Site Eddie Martinez said the county is closing the Southside Site because commissioners do not want residents hauling trash while crossing through dangerous traffic on Highway Business 83.

Peñita city council members tabled their decision to approve the construction site. County officials said a backup plan is in place if the council does not support the relocation site.