Cameron County judge, Baptist Medical Center discuss flattening of the curve

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. hosted a panel on Wednesday with doctors from the Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Chris Romero spoke about the curve in Cameron County and explained that it is beginning to flatten.

Cameron County hospitals are about “two and a half times below the predictions” for hospitalizations from just a week ago, Romero explained.

Trevino also spoke about the high traffic rate at South Padre Island over the weekend and compared the amount of people at the beach with a "Spring Break" weekend.

