WATCH: Cameron County judge provides update on latest coronavirus developments
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. held a news conference on Friday in regards to the latest coronavirus developments.
Treviño explained the county intends to remain in shelter in place until May 4 – however he added that is subject to change depending on Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s orders.
The county is in the process of implementing a special task force with local business leaders for plans to reopen some Rio Grande Valley businesses.
As of 11:30 a.m. Friday there have been 599 tests conducted, 270 have resulted positive, 293 negative, 96 cleared, and four deaths.
For more information watch the full press conference below.
