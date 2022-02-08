WATCH: City of McAllen holds State of the City address
McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos will showcase the city of McAllen Tuesday during the State of the City address.
The address, set for Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.
Villalobos will showcase the partnerships that are making an impact in the city, according to a news release.
