Gov. Abbott announces plan to reopen Texas salons, barbershops and gyms

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott made announcements over the next phase to reopen Texas businesses.

In a press conference, the governor said more than 427,000 coronavirus tests have been administered in the state, including more than 33,000 people who tested positive and 906 deaths.

Gov. Abbott clarified the 25% capacity rule for restaurants only applies to indoor dining areas, not for outdoor dining. However, parties are to maintain a social distance of six feet apart.

Gov. Abbott also announced weddings at institutions would be able to be carried out as long as they follow the same rules for religious gatherings. The rules for receptions are the same as for restaurants.

The governor announced salons and barbershops would be allowed to open back up on Friday, May 8 with restrictions. Stylists can only attend to one customer at a time. Customers would only be able to wait indoors if they will be able to maintain six feet of social distancing. Face coverings are highly recommended for both employees and customers, Gov. Abbott said.

Gyms in Texas will be allowed to open May 18 at 25% capacity, according to Gov. Abbott. Showers and locker rooms will remain closed until further notice. Gym goers will be required to wear gloves while handling equipment and will be responsible, along with the establishment, to disinfect after use. Clients would also need to stay six feet apart.

The governor said a plan to reopen bars will be announced at a later time.

Watch the full press conference below.