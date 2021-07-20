Hidalgo County officials discuss COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of school year
Hidalgo County officials will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.
The press conference will begin at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as our KRGV Facebook page.
Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, Hidalgo ISD Superintendent Xavier Salinas, Hidalgo County Health & Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo Olivarez and Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez will be in attendance.
