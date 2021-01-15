WATCH: Hidalgo County releases COVID-19 memorial video honoring lives lost during pandemic

Courtesy of Hidalgo County.

Hidalgo County released a COVID-19 memorial video honoring the lives lost due to the pandemic on Friday.

In November, the county posted notices on social media asking residents to submit photos of their loved ones and more than 285 photos were submitted, according to a news release.

"I hope this memorial can offer collective healing into the hearts of all those who lost friends and loved ones to this horrible disease," Hidalgo County Richard F. Cortez said in a statement. "They may be gone but their memory will live on."

Hidalgo County residents who lost loved ones can still send photos along with name, city, date of birth and date of death to covidmemorial@co.hidalgo.tx.us.

Hidalgo County reported on Friday that 10 more residents died due to coronavirus complications and 511 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 2,293 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 57,337.