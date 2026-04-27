Abbott holds press conference on border wall, discusses construction plans
On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference in Austin to discuss further plans to increase border security and border wall construction.
Abbott's plans to build a border wall will come at the expense of Texas taxpayers. The governor announced that the state budget would allocate more than $1 billion to the border security project.
READ MORE: Former President Trump, Gov. Abbott to visit southern border
Abbott officially signed off on a $250 million down payment during the press conference to begin the border wall construction process.
The governor said he plans to build the wall on state land, sending a letter to President Biden demanding the immediate return of any land taken by the federal government to build the border wall.
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