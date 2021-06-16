WATCH LIVE: Abbott holds press conference on border wall
State Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to hold a press conference in Austin on the border wall Wednesday, June 16 at 3 p.m. that will be live streamed in this article.
Can’t see the video? Click here.
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan are set to appear at the press conference
READ MORE: Former President Trump, Gov. Abbott to visit southern border
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: June 16, 2021
-
Elder abuse awareness day declared in Hidalgo County
-
U.S. sends over a million COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico, aims to help...
-
Former President Trump, Gov. Abbott to visit southern border
-
Donna ISD superintendent relocating to Round Rock, prepares to say goodbye