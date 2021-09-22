WATCH LIVE: Abbott signs anti-smuggling bill into law in McAllen

Photo Credit: MGN Online

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in McAllen on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to sign an anti-smuggling bill into law.

Abbott will sign Senate Bill 576 at McAllen City Hall. The signing is set for 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.

Abbott will be joined by McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, Representative JM Lozano, and other local officials, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Senate Bill 576 enhances the criminal penalty for human smuggling when a payment is involved and eliminates the requirement of proof for prosecution that a smuggler intended to receive payment for the crime of human smuggling, according to a news release from the governor’s office.