WATCH LIVE: Abbott signs anti-smuggling bill into law in McAllen

3 hours 50 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, September 22 2021 Sep 22, 2021 September 22, 2021 11:43 AM September 22, 2021 in News - Local
Gov. Greg Abbott will be in McAllen on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to sign an anti-smuggling bill into law.

Abbott will sign Senate Bill 576 at McAllen City Hall. The signing is set for 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.

Abbott will be joined by McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, Representative JM Lozano, and other local officials, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Senate Bill 576 enhances the criminal penalty for human smuggling when a payment is involved and eliminates the requirement of proof for prosecution that a smuggler intended to receive payment for the crime of human smuggling, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

