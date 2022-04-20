WATCH LIVE: Beto O’Rourke addresses “skyrocketing” property taxes

KRGV File photo

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be speaking in Dallas Wednesday afternoon to address “skyrocketing” property taxes, according to a news release.

The article will be livestreamed in this article, the KRGV Facebook page and the KRGV YouTube page.

“Texans have seen their property taxes increase by $20 billion since Abbott took office as he has driven up inflation and allowed the state to become unaffordable for too many families,” the news release stated. “O’Rourke will also discuss his plans for lowering property taxes and making Texas affordable for everyone in the state.”

O'Rourke is scheduled to speak Wednesday at 3 p.m.