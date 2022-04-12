WATCH LIVE: Beto O’Rourke holds student town hall in McAllen

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will hold a town hall event Tuesday evening.

The press conference is expected to begin at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook and YouTube pages.

Can’t see the video? Click here.

O’Rourke’s People of Texas Campaign will focus on students across the state during the month of April, according to a news release from O’Rourke’s campaign. O’Rourke is set to hold more than a dozen public town halls with young Texans over the coming weeks.

RELATED: Beto O'Rourke in the Valley to address Abbott's DPS directive