WATCH LIVE: Beto O'Rourke to deliver remarks in Brownsville

3 hours 56 minutes ago Thursday, November 18 2021 Nov 18, 2021 November 18, 2021 1:20 PM November 18, 2021 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

Beto O'Rourke is expected to deliver remarks in Brownsville Thursday afternoon. 

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as our KRGV Facebook page

O'Rourke's Brownsville visit comes a day after he made several stops in Hidalgo County, where he sat down with Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez and met with organizers in McAllen. 

