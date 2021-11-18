WATCH LIVE: Beto O'Rourke to deliver remarks in Brownsville

Beto O'Rourke is expected to deliver remarks in Brownsville Thursday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as our KRGV Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.

RELATED: Beto O'Rourke makes stops in Rio Grande Valley after launching run for governor

O'Rourke's Brownsville visit comes a day after he made several stops in Hidalgo County, where he sat down with Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez and met with organizers in McAllen.