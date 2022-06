WATCH LIVE: Beto O'Rourke to talk school safety during McAllen visit

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is expected to address the Uvalde shooting during a town hall visit in McAllen on Tuesday afternoon.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.

READ ALSO: Beto O’Rourke confronts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at Uvalde press conference: “This is on you”