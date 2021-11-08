x

WATCH LIVE: Brownsville announces new partnership with company in aerospace industry

The city of Brownsville on Monday will announce a new partnership that aims to promote the local development of the Brownsville commercial space ecosystem, according to a news release from the city and the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation.  

The city said in a news release that the new company "will stimulate economic development and be a critical player for more aerospace companies within Brownsville and the region, further impacting the Brownsville commercial space ecosystem."

