WATCH LIVE: Brownsville announces new partnership with company in aerospace industry

The city of Brownsville on Monday will announce a new partnership that aims to promote the local development of the Brownsville commercial space ecosystem, according to a news release from the city and the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation.

A press conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

The city said in a news release that the new company "will stimulate economic development and be a critical player for more aerospace companies within Brownsville and the region, further impacting the Brownsville commercial space ecosystem."