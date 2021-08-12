Watch Live: Brownsville Independent School District to hold special board meeting
Brownsville Independent School District will hold a special board meeting to discuss a resolution regarding the ability to make local decisions concerning the health and safety of students and employees.
READ MORE: Brownsville ISD to discuss suing Gov. Abbott over mask mandate
