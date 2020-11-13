Watch Live: Cameron County Judge holds news conference on coronavirus spike
Watch Live: Cameron County Judge holds news conference on coronavirus spike
More News
News Video
-
Against all odds one valley nurse is recovering after a long battle...
-
High COVID infection rate and deaths in jails continue to rise
-
Henry Cuellar discusses border issues in Starr County roundtable
-
UT Health RGV Clinical Lab awarded $875,000 grant for COVID testing in...
-
Rio Grande Valley surge in COVID-related mental illness is on the rise