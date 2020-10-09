x

Cameron County will not authorize any Halloween events that draw large crowds, judge says

2 hours 32 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 October 09, 2020 10:06 AM October 09, 2020 in News - Local

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Friday that Cameron County would not authorize any Halloween activities that cause large crowds to gather.

Cameron County will not allow haunted houses or any other events that draw large crowds, Treviño said.

Treviño encouraged Cameron County residents to follow suggestions from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on ways to safely celebrate Halloween.

Read the guidelines at CDC.gov.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days