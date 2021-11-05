WATCH LIVE: CBP to hold press conference on reopening of border for fully vaccinated travelers
U.S. Customs and Border Protection will hold a press conference Friday morning regarding the reopening of the border for fully vaccinated travelers on Nov. 8.
The event is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article and our KRGV Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
South Pole Illuminated Festival returning to McAllen
-
Consumer Reports: Car battery prices on the rise
-
Victim, suspect identified in murder-suicide outside Mission hospital
-
Harlingen extending $50 gift card vaccination incentive through November
-
Consumer Reports: Safest space heaters for your home