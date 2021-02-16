x

WATCH LIVE: City of Brownsville, Public Utilities Board holds press conference

3 hours 13 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, February 16 2021 Feb 16, 2021 February 16, 2021 2:32 PM February 16, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Team
Photo credit: CPUB

WATCH LIVE: City of Brownsville and the Brownsville Public Utilities Board holds press conference

CITY OF BROWNSVILLE AND BROWNSVILLE PUBLIC UTILITIES BOARD JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE

CITY OF BROWNSVILLE AND BROWNSVILLE PUBLIC UTILITIES BOARD JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE

Posted by City of Brownsville, TX - Municipal Government on Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days