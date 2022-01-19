WATCH LIVE: City of Donna announces new initiative to vaccinate essential workers from Tamaulipas

The city of Donna will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce its new initiative to vaccinate essential workers from Tamaulipas.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.

Can't see the video? Click here.

The program aims to vaccinate 2,000 workers a day Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tamaulipas will provide logistical support and transportation for the workers, while the vaccines will be administered by the private sector, according to a news release from the city.

The binational initiative is a partnership between the city of Donna, state of Tamaulipas and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Tamaulipas Governor Francisco J. Garcia Cabeza de Vaca, Donna Mayor Rick Morales and Progreso/Donna POE Port Director Walter Weaver are among the several officials expected to attend the event.

The cities of McAllen and Hidalgo put on similar initiatives last year.

