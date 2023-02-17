WATCH LIVE: Congress members visit Laredo for border tour
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries will join U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar for a tour of the border in Laredo.
Can’t see the video? Click here.
Both men are also expected to speak with Laredo leaders about the challenges and opportunities they face as a border community, according to a news release.
Both men are expected to speak at a Friday morning press conference set for 11 a.m.
It will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
WATCH LIVE: Congress members visit Laredo for border tour
-
Consumer Reports: Best-tasting frozen pizza
-
Valley doctor providing medical relief in North Syria following earthquake
-
Officials react to confirmed sighting of meteor in the Valley
-
Two teens arrested in connection with fatal Santa Rosa shooting