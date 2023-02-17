WATCH LIVE: Congress members visit Laredo for border tour

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries will join U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar for a tour of the border in Laredo.

Both men are also expected to speak with Laredo leaders about the challenges and opportunities they face as a border community, according to a news release.

Both men are expected to speak at a Friday morning press conference set for 11 a.m.

It will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.