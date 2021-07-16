McAllen airport receives $5.4 million grant

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez presented a $5.4 million grant to the McAllen International Airport Friday morning.

The grant is part of American Rescue Plan funds to help airports recover from the pandemic. Nearly $8 billion in Airport Rescue Plan grants will help airports across the country keep workers employed, continue improvement projects and help the industry recover, according to a news release.

McAllen International Airport was allocated $5,420,590 and South Texas International Airport at Edinburg was allocated $32,000.

“As we ramp up travel operations, these funds will help our airport employees, essential workers and travelers’ transit safely and provide the necessary resources to prevent, prepare for, and respond to circumstances related to the pandemic,” said Congressman Gonzalez said in a statement. “This past year we did our part and stayed home to stop the spread, but that meant those in the travel industry suffered as travel slowed to its lowest level in decades. I was proud to support the American Rescue Plan and the relief it provides to South Texas communities and businesses.”