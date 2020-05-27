SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch delayed due to weather, rescheduled for Saturday
Standing down from launch today due to unfavorable weather in the flight path. Our next launch opportunity is Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT, or 19:22 UTC— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 27, 2020
The mission will send astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to space aboard the Crew Dragon capsule, a first for a spacecraft designed by Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX. If successful, it will be a historic achievement for SpaceX as it would become the first privately owned company to take humans to the ISS and meet NASA’s certification requirements.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
City of Brownsville expands on coronavirus testing results
-
City of Mission faces challenges planning for hurricane season amid pandemic
-
No date set for drainage project for Weslaco neighborhood in flood prone...
-
Valley retiree jumps hurdles withdrawing from stimulus debit card
-
Hidalgo County religious leaders react to vandalism cases