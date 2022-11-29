x

WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of trial for former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women in 2018

3 hours 32 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, November 29 2022 Nov 29, 2022 November 29, 2022 8:50 AM November 29, 2022 in News - Texas news
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Webb County Sheriff's Office shows U.S. Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz. Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and other charges in the Sept. 2018 killings of four women who prosecutors say were sex workers. Ortiz entered the pleas Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, before a judge in the border city of Laredo. (Webb County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

The trial for a former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women near Laredo in 2018 continues Tuesday.

Juan David Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and other charges in connection with the slayings.

The trial began Monday. 

RELATED: Trial for Juan David Ortiz begins

Watch the livestream in the video player below:

Livestream courtesy of ABC News affiliate KSAT 12.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days