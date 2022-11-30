WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of trial for former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women in 2018
The trial for a former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women near Laredo in 2018 continues Tuesday.
Juan David Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and other charges in connection with the slayings. The trial began Monday.
Watch the livestream in the video player below:
Livestream courtesy of ABC News affiliate KSAT 12.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
