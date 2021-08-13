WATCH LIVE: DHR Health provides COVID-19 updates
DHR Health in Edinburg will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to give an update regarding a COVID-19 booster vaccine.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday night that transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Modern vaccine to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.
RELATED: Extra COVID vaccine OK'd for those with weak immune systems
The announcement comes as Hidalgo County sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. There are currently 489 COVID hospitalizations in the county, with 106 of those in intensive care units.
The county reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 524 positive cases on Friday.
